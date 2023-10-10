Maine Public Health Association conference focuses on wellbeing of Mainers, economy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As many recognize ‘World Mental Health Day,’ one organization held a conference in Bangor to discuss how the wellbeing of Mainers determines the ultimate health of our economy.

The Maine Public Health Association hosted their annual conference at the Cross Insurance Center.

This year, the focus was The Public Health and the Economy: Working Across Sectors.

Health professionals, business leaders, and community members from Maine with different backgrounds discussed the importance of ensuring Mainers have resources for their wellness.

There were panels and presentations showing results on how the wellness of Mainers is linked to the health of our economy.

“If you’re healthy, you’re going to be a better employee in many ways,” said Matt Wellington, associate director of Maine Public Health Association. “On the flip side, if you’re not able to take care of your health and wellbeing or our systems and policies in Maine aren’t helping you get the resources you need to take care of your mental health and physical wellbeing, you’re going to suffer as an employee, or you’re going to suffer as a business owner, and the message is really that health and economic prosperity are always linked.”

The conference included discussions about access to childcare in Maine, workforce development, PFAS contamination, and diversity in businesses.

If you want to learn more about the Maine Public Health Association, you can follow the link to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.