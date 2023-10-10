Maine Public Health Association conference focuses on wellbeing of Mainers, economy

Maine Public Health Association
Maine Public Health Association(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As many recognize ‘World Mental Health Day,’ one organization held a conference in Bangor to discuss how the wellbeing of Mainers determines the ultimate health of our economy.

The Maine Public Health Association hosted their annual conference at the Cross Insurance Center.

This year, the focus was The Public Health and the Economy: Working Across Sectors.

Health professionals, business leaders, and community members from Maine with different backgrounds discussed the importance of ensuring Mainers have resources for their wellness.

There were panels and presentations showing results on how the wellness of Mainers is linked to the health of our economy.

“If you’re healthy, you’re going to be a better employee in many ways,” said Matt Wellington, associate director of Maine Public Health Association. “On the flip side, if you’re not able to take care of your health and wellbeing or our systems and policies in Maine aren’t helping you get the resources you need to take care of your mental health and physical wellbeing, you’re going to suffer as an employee, or you’re going to suffer as a business owner, and the message is really that health and economic prosperity are always linked.”

The conference included discussions about access to childcare in Maine, workforce development, PFAS contamination, and diversity in businesses.

If you want to learn more about the Maine Public Health Association, you can follow the link to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Millinocket Regional Hospital
Millinocket hospital schedules renovation after $3.5M federal grant
Brewer vaccination clinic
Eastern Area Agency on Aging hosts first vaccine clinic of the season
Cancer patients, survivors, and advocates from Maine meet with Senator Collins last week in...
Mainers visit D.C. to lobby for increased funding for cancer research, treatment and prevention
With COVID vaccine mandate dropped, some Maine healthcare workers return to the job