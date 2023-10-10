Maine parents report challenges finding pediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The latest versions of COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Maine, but many parents are struggling to book appointments for their kids.

A mother from Arrowsic says her family can’t find appointments close to home, so later this week, she plans to drive three hours roundtrip so her son can get the shot.

“I really thought we would have a shot in his arm by now,” Jesse McMahon said.

Her 4-year-old son Pierce attends pre-K.

He already had COVID-19 after his first round of immunization and did not experience symptoms.

“I think the vaccine did its job,” McMahon said.

Nearly a month ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended everyone 6 months and older get the updated vaccines.

McMahon says on Friday, they will drive to Biddeford, where an appointment is available.

“I wanted to do it before the outbreaks start and before we move inside,” she said.

Maine providers are acknowledging there’s an issue.

In a statement, Northern Light Health said supply has been a challenge.

“We have been stocking our outpatient practices with pediatric vaccine as it becomes available. Parents should reach out to their children’s practices to schedule an appointment,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson for CVS said they have seen some delivery delays from wholesalers.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will continue to offer additional appointments at those locations as supply is received,” senior manager of retail communications Matt Blanchette said.

A spokesperson for Walgreens said appointments for the latest pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be available later this month.

“Appointments will be made available as supply comes into our sites,” Jennifer Cotto Johnson said. U.S. CDC data shows that in May of this year, less than 1% of kids under 5 had received the bivalent booster.

Some experts believe part of the reason for that is that it’s simply too difficult for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“I think if they made access mindlessly easy, more people would get the shot, especially through the pediatrician’s offices where you have a relationship,” McMahon said.

The federal government is no longer paying for vaccines.

According to health policy think tank KFF, these latest vaccines are being sold on the open market and are much more expensive.

Because of that, experts believe some providers’ offices might be reluctant to buy in bulk.

