Maine football’s Derek Robertson and Joe Gillette becoming formidable quarterback-wide receiver combination

Gillette has caught five touchdowns in last two weeks
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine offense survived an injury scare and found a new weapon.

Derek Robertson is back at practice after leaving Saturday’s 42-31 loss to Richmond with an ankle injury.

“I got rolled up on. I was definitely in a little bit of pain, but I just had to fight through it. Football is a physical sport. It’s what it’s all about. We’re working every day in there. The trainers do a great job. They’re going to get me ready. Whether it’s tape or a brace, I’ll do whatever they say. It’s going to be good to go,” said Robertson, senior quarterback.

“He got his ankle rolled up on during the touchdown pass to Joey (Gillette). He’s working through it, and we anticipate him being good to go,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

On the outside, Joe Gillette has been the best the Black Bears can get with three touchdown catches in the Richmond game.

“We’ve been working hard since I got here in the summer. We were just clicking that day. It’s one of those things that takes time to get going. We’ve been working hard at it. I think our timing is getting real good. I’ve been playing for a while now. I think I bring some experience to the table, some speed, and good hands,” said Gillette, graduate wide receiver.

His coaches and teammates are spotting his impact.

“We can put him in a lot of different places to find ways to get him the ball, and we have a lot of good players around him too that can take the stress off of him as well,” said Stevens.

“That kid works harder than anybody I’ve probably ever met. He eats, breathes, and sleeps football every single day. That’s just a credit to him because he’s just the hardest worker I know, and he deserves it,” said Robertson.

Robertson and Gillette will look to keep clicking in Saturday’s homecoming game against LIU. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. in Orono.

