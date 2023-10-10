Howland store sells a $2 million Powerball ticket

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Howland’s Handy Stop Neighborhood Market sold a ticket that was only a number away from winning the Powerball jackpot.

“We’re all really excited here that it happened A, Maine and then B, right here in Howland and it would be great if it was, you know, somebody local,” said owner of Handy Stop Neighborhood Market, Douglas Theriault.

While the player missed out on over a billion dollars, the ticket still awarded them $2 million.

“I was kind of surprised, got a text first thing this morning from my lottery sales saying that we had the winning ticket and I thought at first, she was punking me, so I called her up and sure enough, we had a two-million-dollar winner out of the Powerball,” stated Theriault.

“Honestly, crazy. I Can’t believe that people actually win that amount of money from doing Powerball and stuff,” said Kamryn Mccannell, a customer on his way out of the store.

Nobody knows who won that two million, it’s possible the winner doesn’t even know, but if they do, taking steps to remain anonymous might not be a bad idea.

“Well personally, I think if they were smart, they’d try to keep quiet but, you know, it’s hard to say. I mean, I don’t know the individual that won, and I suppose a lot of people don’t either at the moment. You know, it’s a discretionary call,” said customer Dennis Morang.

“People don’t like sharing money, so I’m sure this person might not want to be out in the public about it, because I’m sure a lot of people would be like, oh, I know that person, they owed me 50 bucks,” stated Mccannell.

Whether they tell the world or keep quiet, Handy Stop will get $20,000 for selling the luckiest unlucky ticket and the owner plans to share.

“We get one percent, so we’ll get a check for $20,000. It’s pretty exciting, normally when that stuff like that happens, you know, we share with the employees and they’re all excited and part of it and we can’t do what we do without them,” said Theriault.

“I hope whoever gets it, they are smart with it, and they don’t blow it all on something really dumb. Be smart with your money,” said Mccannell.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.