Grandson of Bangor man killed in Israel attacks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The grandson of a former Bangor High School teacher and state senator was killed in the attacks this weekend.

The leaders of Congregation Beth Israel in Bangor confirmed Howard Trotsky’s grandson, 27-year-old Aryeh Shlomo Ziering, was killed.

Ziering was an Israel Defense Forces captain.

The congregation is devastated about Ziering and the brutal attacks that killed more than 1,000 people and the death toll continues to rise.

More than 100 people are being held captive.

We spoke to Rabbi Bill Siemers who says his congregation is saddened by these acts as some of their members are learning their relatives have been killed and others are getting ready to help defend the state of Israel.

“What happened on Saturday was a pogrom,” said Siemers. “It was the greatest number of the murder of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust. Almost 900 Jewish civilians in Israel were murdered. They were not soldiers by enlarge though 100 soldiers have been killed so far. But they were civilians, they were mostly young people, old people and even babies.”

Israel ordered a complete siege of Gaza.

Israel’s Prime Minister says Israel did not start this war, but Israel will finish it.

It is the third day of the battle.

On Oct. 11, the University of Maine Hillel is holding a candlelight vigil on campus “to honor the hundreds of lives that have been lost this weekend, and to pray for the safe return of those who have been kidnapped.”

They are asking those who attend to wear blue and white.

The vigil is at 5 p.m. and will be held in the MLK Plaza.

