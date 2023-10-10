Black Bears to drop puck on regular season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bear men’s hockey team will be dropping the puck on the regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. against RPI.

Two-game homestand against RPI on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. (WABI)

Maine started off on the right foot with an exhibition win over New Hampshire, 3-2, on Saturday at Colby College.

Josh Nadeau scored twice, while Lynden Breen chipped in a power play goal.

The team is looking to carry the momentum into a two-game set against head coach Ben Barr’s alma mater.

“As a team, we played a great and hard game. We’ve been working hard in practice and in the gym. It turned out really good for us,” said Nadeau, freshman forward.

“The one main takeaway is just maintaining pressure all game long. We had about probably five or six minutes each period Saturday night where we kind of let off the gas a little bit, and they were able to take it to us,” said Breen, senior forward.

“It was really weird the first couple times (facing RPI), especially when I was at Union as a first-year assistant. It will be fun to have them up here. They’re a good hockey team,” said Barr.

Coach Barr laced up the skates for the Engineers from 2000-2004, including captaining the team during a 22-win season in his final year playing college hockey.

After that, he kicked off his coaching career as a volunteer assistant with RPI.

