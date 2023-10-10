Belfast Harbor Walk benches encourage connection through disconnection

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Harbor Walk offers a beautiful view and a chance for some exercise, but that’s not all.

You might even walk away with a new friend or two.

Six swinging benches are among the newer additions to the Belfast Harbor Walk. Located right in front of Hamlin’s Marine, they entice visitors to have a seat and take in the scenery.

“Everybody’s loved it! It’s been the most amazing thing. I’ve gotten more compliments than anything I’ve ever done in my life,” said Paul Naron, CEO, Belfast Marina.

Naron, a local developer and entrepreneur, had the idea for the benches as well as the suggested ground rules that come with them. Signage asks users to put away their electronics and connect with each other.

“The idea is that you stay off your cellphone and and that you talk to the person you’re with or maybe meet another friend and talk to them,” Naron said.

As someone always in search of a new friend, I swung by and gave it a try. It wasn’t long until I had some company.

The conversations ranged from life’s more serious topics to just shooting the breeze.

But the one thing everyone had in common: we all wanted to be in Belfast at that moment.

Whether moving here from away or enjoying a simple day trip from a few hours away, being in Belfast was a choice, one I’m happy we all made that day.

I even learned a life lesson or two.

