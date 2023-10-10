Areas Of Fog Overnight. Gray Next Few Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to sit and spin remaining stationary over parts of Ontario and Quebec. The low will spin in clouds and isolated showers for the next several days before finally clearing out. Watching another low that COULD bring us more rain by the weekend.

The rest of tonight will have increasing clouds. An isolated shower or two will be possible especially over far western parts of the state. Temperatures overnight will range from the upper 30s across the west and north to the upper 40s along the coast. Some patchy frost will be possible along with areas of locally dense fog.

Wednesday & Thursday will both see better chances of showers although the risk is still relatively low. The best chance will be mostly north & west of Bangor especially Thursday as the low moves out. Both days will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Watching a Colorado Low for the weekend. There is still some uncertainty as to where the low will track. This will dictate if we have some rain for the weekend or if we stay dry. The low is expected to develop on Thursday and that is when we will have a better idea as to where the low will track. As of now we continue to favor a drier solution. This would mean both Saturday and Sunday would be dry, although we could see some showers along the coast on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with an isolated shower. Areas of locally dense fog with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Light & variable wind.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers north & west. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers north & west. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers along the coast. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

