What Mainers would do with the Powerball jackpot

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Powerball jackpot is sitting at 1.55 billion as of Monday.

With a figure so high, more people than usual are trying their luck.

“There’s a lot of people today. There’s been a lot of people that are buying about 45 dollar’s worth, could be buying 30, and it seems to be almost every single person.” said Anthony Johnson, a Freshies employee.

According to the AP, the odds of winning that jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, but a small chance is still a chance.

“This is the biggest one I’ve seen since I’ve started working. It’s definitely quite big, and everybody’s excited for it. This is the most excitement I’ve seen for all of them, any type of lottery.” stated Johnson.

Some have big plans for their potential winnings, though many have more humble ideas.

“Actually, I don’t know what I’ll do when I, if I, win the Powerball, but I know my kids will be happy. I’ll be sharing it with them, and some of it will go to donations.” said Richard Stitham who just got his ticket.

“I’d definitely donate a lot to sober houses and into the recovery programs and stuff like that because that’s what I think is needed most in the area.” stated student, Samuel Robichaud.

If nobody wins tonight’s drawing, the jackpot will soar even higher.

Even if players don’t win anything, it is still fun to dream.

“I’d probably go see some new places, take a couple vacations, buy a bunch more Celsius, donate to local charities around and pocket some money. Maybe not sell bread for much longer.” said Dylan Howell, with an armful of energy drinks.

