Two people injured after tractor trailer crash on I95

I95 tractor trailer crash
I95 tractor trailer crash(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Two people were injured after a tractor trailer crash on the interstate around 6:30 this morning.

According to State Police, a tractor trailer ran off the road into the median and struck several trees near mile marker 174 Northbound.

The interstate was shut down to one lane for several hours while officials responded.

The two passengers of the tractor trailer were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash wasn’t released.

