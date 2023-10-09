Seasonable October Weather This Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to sit and spin remaining stationary over parts of Ontario and Quebec. This is the remnants of Philippe that brought us heavy rainfall & gusty winds this past weekend. The low will spin in clouds and isolated showers for the next several days before finally clearing out. Watching another low that COULD bring us more rain by the weekend.

The rest of tonight will have partly to mostly clear skies. An isolated shower or two will be possible especially over far eastern parts of the state. Lows will be on the cooler side as the low to our northwest will spin in cooler air. Temperatures will range from the mid 30s across the west and north to the low 40s along the coast. A Frost Advisory has been issued for communities south & west of Augusta.

Tuesday looks to be a carbon copy of today. Expect a mixture of sun & clouds with seasonable highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A stray shower will be possible.

Wednesday & Thursday will both see better chances of showers although the risk is still relatively low. Both days will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Watching a Colorado Low for the weekend. There is still some uncertainty as to where the low will track. This will dictate if we have some rain for the weekend or if we stay dry. The low is expected to develop on Thursday and that is when we will have a better idea as to where the low will track. A southerly track would bring more rainfall to parts of southern New England both Saturday & Sunday whereas for us, we would remain dry. A northerly track would have Maine remaining dry on Saturday with rain likely on Sunday. More details to come.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear skies with an isolated shower risk. Lows ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Patchy frost possible. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

