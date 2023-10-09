One person killed, another injured after crash in Albion

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed and another was flown to a hospital following a two-car crash in Albion Friday afternoon.

The Kennebec Journal reports the crash happened at the corner of Belfast and Unity Roads around 3 p.m.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The condition of the individual hospitalized is not known at this time.

The paper reports that one person was taken into custody after the crash.

The District Attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties tells the paper, that person is expected to face a charge of causing serious bodily injury or death while license is suspended.

They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.