One person killed, another injured after crash in Albion

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBION, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed and another was flown to a hospital following a two-car crash in Albion Friday afternoon.

The Kennebec Journal reports the crash happened at the corner of Belfast and Unity Roads around 3 p.m.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.

The condition of the individual hospitalized is not known at this time.

The paper reports that one person was taken into custody after the crash.

The District Attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties tells the paper, that person is expected to face a charge of causing serious bodily injury or death while license is suspended.

They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

