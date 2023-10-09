One dead, three injured after sailboat accident in Rockland

Rockland Fire/EMS
Rockland Fire/EMS(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - One person died after a sailboat accident Monday morning in Rockland.

According to the Rockland Fire Department, a call around 10:30 a.m. about a mast on a sailboat snapping and multiple people being injured.

Three people were injured.

Two of those people were taken to Penbay Medical Center in Rockport and one was LifeFlighted to another hospital.

One person died from their injuries.

No other information about the crash was released.

