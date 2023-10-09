New Video Game Arcade in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Arcade opened September 29 and business is booming.

Its become a popular spot that packed most nights where just a couple dollars can buy people hours of fun.

The owner wanted this arcade to make people feel like they stepped back into the 80′s.

Visitors can purchase tokens to play games for just $0.33 and the most expensive games are only $1.00.

The arcade has multiple rare games from decades ago, one of the rarest games is a 6 player x men game that is very hard to come by.

It also is full of easter eggs and small details everywhere from the floor to the ceiling creating an authentic immersive experience.

The owner Matthew Acheson said “We had the idea 25 months ago. We decided it would be a video game arcade, most arcades today are prize machines and tickets. We wanted to bring back the video game arcade concept and we set the goal of being the best video game arcade in the state of Maine. I am a child of the 80s and 90s so this was a big thing, its been fun to resurrect that”.

The arcade also has a mini golf course that takes guest through a trip to Mars.

The owners plan to expand into the second floor.

