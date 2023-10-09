Mostly sunny with isolated showers east

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Post-tropical storm Philippe brought us heavy rain and wind this weekend. Now, Philippe is just a low-pressure system and is sitting off to our west. Maine will see little impact from this, but it could bring us the chance of a few showers this week.

The region will see a few clouds this morning, but skies will become mostly sunny by this afternoon. A few isolated showers will move through eastern Maine. Highs will be near average. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, which could allow temperatures to drop into the 30s for some areas.

Tuesday’s forecast won’t be much different than today’s. Highs will once again reach the upper 50s to low 60s and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. The only difference is that Tuesday has a better chance of remaining dry.

Shower chances will increase on Wednesday. The low to our west will still be in place, but another disturbance will be moving up the coast. More showers are possible on Thursday while Friday looks to be dry. As far as moisture, most areas are looking at 0.25″ or less of rainfall through the work week. Those numbers could go up into the weekend.

A low pressures system will pass just to our south this weekend. As of now, Saturday looks dry with showers on Sunday. If this system tracks farther north, we could see rain for the whole weekend. A southerly track would help keep us dry.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers possible in eastern Maine. Highs 58-62°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 39-45°. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 58-62°. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 53-61°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. West wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s to low 60s. West wind 5-15+ mph.

