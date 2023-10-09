The man who shot himself in Lisbon Falls last week has died from his injuries

LISBON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say the man who shot himself in Lisbon Falls last week at the scene where a woman was found dead has died from his injuries.

Friday morning, firefighters at the Lisbon Falls fire station on Main Street reported hearing a woman scream.

We’re told when they went out to the road, they saw 38-year-old Benjamin Peterson of Pittston step out of a car and shoot himself.

State Police say while emergency responders were attending to Peterson, they found 30-year-old Kylee Turcotte of Lisbon Falls dead in that same vehicle.

State Police say they are still investigating.

