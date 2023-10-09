Man charged after deadly crash in Presque Isle

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A man has been charged with manslaughter after a car crash in Presque Isle over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Route 163 and Route 227 after a two-car crash on Saturday.

Presque Isle Police say after an investigation, William Ofria was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants while operating a motor vehicle.

Officials say the driver of the other car Nichole Martin was taken to a Presque Isle hospital where she died.

Ofria was charged with manslaughter and taken to the Aroostook County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Posted by Presque Isle Police Department on Sunday, October 8, 2023

