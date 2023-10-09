Man charged after deadly crash in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A man has been charged with manslaughter after a car crash in Presque Isle over the weekend.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Route 163 and Route 227 after a two-car crash on Saturday.

Presque Isle Police say after an investigation, William Ofria was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants while operating a motor vehicle.

Officials say the driver of the other car Nichole Martin was taken to a Presque Isle hospital where she died.

Ofria was charged with manslaughter and taken to the Aroostook County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

For Immediate release: On October 7th, 2023, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the intersection of... Posted by Presque Isle Police Department on Sunday, October 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.