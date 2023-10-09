Man charged after deadly crash in Presque Isle
William Ofria was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants while operating a motor vehicle.
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A man has been charged with manslaughter after a car crash in Presque Isle over the weekend.
Police say they were called to the intersection of Route 163 and Route 227 after a two-car crash on Saturday.
Presque Isle Police say after an investigation, William Ofria was arrested for being under the influence of intoxicants while operating a motor vehicle.
Officials say the driver of the other car Nichole Martin was taken to a Presque Isle hospital where she died.
Ofria was charged with manslaughter and taken to the Aroostook County Jail, where he is being held without bail.
