Living History Days return to Maine Forest and Logging Museum

BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - While the history of Maine’s logging industry can be read about in history books, it can also be experienced in-person at the Maine Forest and Logging Museum.

“Well that was Maine’s heritage, they wanted to preserve it, and it was decided a living history museum would be the best way to do it.” said Herb Crosby, a volunteer.

“A lot of how it was done a long time ago, a lot of labor-intensive stuff, not a single computer to be found.” stated first-time visitor Mike Bradford.

Their annual Living History Days, always held in early October, allows guests to experience the entire museum in action.

“About everything is running, you saw a Lombard Steam Log Hauler. We’ve got a watered power sawmill. There are actually three or four sawmills running, quite a few log haulers. There are reenactors doing spinning, weaving, blacksmithing, cooking, living outside like they would have 200 years ago.” said Crosby.

For many, it was their first time seeing the open-air museum, though for some the place is near and dear.

“We love this place. We’ve been coming since I was a kid. It’s totally worth coming here and my husband and I got married here, so it’s a wonderful venue. Come in, donate, have beans, get some cider, It’s worth it.” said lifelong visitor Jessica Sherwood

While blacksmiths and wool-spinners of the olden days worked their trades for a living, the ones here on Sunday afternoon do it out of a love for history.

“Thumbs up to all the volunteers who keep this facility going. You know, I was told there’s one paid person on staff. The rest of this is all done with volunteers, you can’t get much better than that.” said Bradford.

“All the people that come out and do the volunteering and do what they love to do so we can love being here. So you really got to give props to all the volunteers and the people that fix the machines, run the horses, cook the food. They’re amazing.” stated Sherwood.

