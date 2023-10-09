Let it snow! A touch of winter for part of New England

Mount Washington Observatory(Mount Washington Observatory)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARGENT’S PURCHASE, New Hampshire (WMTW) - While parts of Maine dealt with post-tropical storm Philippe this weekend, it felt more like winter at the top of Mount Washington.

The Mount Washington Observatory says the summit saw its first measurable snowfall of the season on Sunday with 0.3 inches of snow.

The Observatory also said a combination of below-freezing temperatures, high winds and fog resulted in rime ice for most of the day.

Temperatures at the summit were not expected to rise above freezing until the end of the week.

