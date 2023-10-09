It could soon cost more to ride the Amtrak Downeaster to and from Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - It may soon cost more to ride the Amtrak Downeaster.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority (NNEPRA) has proposed a fare increase for the Downeaster between Brunswick and Boston.

Under the proposal, fares could go up as much as $6 for one-way coach fares, depending on how far you are going. The premium for Business Class seating would not exceed $12 per segment.

Downeaster ridership increased 85 percent between fiscal year 2006 and fiscal year 2019. Ridership was expected to exceed 600,0000 riders with revenue of more than $12 million in fiscal year 2020 prior to the pandemic.

Officials say Downeaster ridership has recovered to approximately 90% of fiscal year 2019 levels and $10.4 million in revenues for fiscal year 2023.

Public comment on the proposed fares will be accepted through October 9, 2023. Staff will review written comments until that date, and additional public comment will be accepted at the NNEPRA Board meeting held on Oct. 23, where the final decision will be made. The fare change is anticipated to go into effect on or about Nov. 1, 2023.

Read the full fare proposal by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.