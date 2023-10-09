Falmouth, St. Dom’s win state golf championships

Natanis courses host events
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Both golf courses at Natanis hosted state golf championships on Monday.

Natanis courses host events
Natanis courses host events(WABI)

The Falmouth Navigators captured the Class A Team Championship, scoring +24 on the Tomahawk course.

1. Falmouth +24

2. Thornton Academy +28

3. Brunswick +31

4. Scarborough +37

5. Edward Little +40

6. Messalonskee +41

7. Cheverus +46

8. Greely +49

9. Biddeford +63

10. Hampden Academy +65

Brunswick’s Will Farschon won the Class A boys individual title by shooting even par.

1. Will Farschon, Brunswick, E

2. Jacob Moody, Messalonskee, +1

T3. Marc Twombly, Scarborough, Dante Iannetta, Falmouth, +2

5. Andres Jimenez, Thornton Academy, +3

T6. Eric Hansen, Greely, Joey Samson, Edward Little, +4

8. Connor Turcotte, Edward Little, +5

T9. Johnny Hwang, Falmouth, Wyatt Labonte, Biddeford, Weston Church, Kennebunk, +6

T12. Parker Snell, Thornton Academy, Eli Vine, Hampden Academy, Liam Cloutier, Cheverus +7

The full Class A team and boys leaderboards can be found here.

Thornton Academy’s McKenna Castle and Oxford Hills’s Alexis McCormick tied at +13 for the Class A girls individual championship.

T1. McKenna Castle, Thornton Academy, Alexis McCormick, Oxford Hills, +13

3. Carley Iannetta, Falmouth, +15

4. Stella Foy, Thornton Academy, +17

5. Lila Dailey, Camden Hills, +20

T6. Fiona Harmon, Windham, Lydia Jones, Skowhegan +23

8. Addison Profenno, Windham, +25

9. Karinna Beacham, Greely, +30

The St. Dom’s Saints won the Class C Team Championship with a +39 finish on the Arrowhead course.

1. St. Dom’s +39

2. Maranacook +42

3. Kents Hill +45

T4. Fort Fairfield, Monmouth, North Yarmouth Academy +62

7. Hodgdon +63

T8. Dexter, MCI +69

10. Orono +81

Fort Kent’s Kaden Theriault won the Class C boys individual medal with a +2 score.

1. Kaden Theriault, Fort Kent +2

T2. Garrett Kendall, St. Dom’s, Owen Moore, MCI, Ethan Pelletier, St. Dom’s, Chase Farnsworth, Dexter, +3

6. Ben Chapdelaine, Kents Hill, +4

7. Michael Bruce, Fort Fairfield, +5

T8. Wyatt Folsom, Maranacook, Ethan Chilton, Maranacook, +7

10. Tristan Bourassa, Kents Hill, +8

The full Class C team and boys leaderboards can be found here.

North Yarmouth Academy’s Maddy Prokopius won the Class C girls individual title with a +16 finish.

1. Maddy Prokopius, North Yarmouth Academy, +16

T2. Amelie Zachrisson, Kents Hill, Reese Beaudoin, Monmouth, +17

4. Laurel Sleeper, Mt. Abram, +23

T5. Jillian Plamondon, MCI, Jazmine Pingree, Spruce Mountain, +27

7. Abby Theriault, Mattanawcook Academy, +29

8. Heidi Dechaine, MCI, +53

9. Mackenzie Schors, Machias, +57

10. Camden Kelley, Machias, +60

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) tries to pass the ball under pressure from New...
Patriots fail to score in 34-0 loss to Saints
Highlights & Scores
Oct. 6 First & 5
Freeport’s Elliott Spaulding, Leavitt’s Jade Haylock win individual titles
Presque Isle wins Class B State Golf Championship
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Oct. 6 First & 5