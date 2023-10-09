Falmouth, St. Dom’s win state golf championships

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Both golf courses at Natanis hosted state golf championships on Monday.

The Falmouth Navigators captured the Class A Team Championship, scoring +24 on the Tomahawk course.

1. Falmouth +24

2. Thornton Academy +28

3. Brunswick +31

4. Scarborough +37

5. Edward Little +40

6. Messalonskee +41

7. Cheverus +46

8. Greely +49

9. Biddeford +63

10. Hampden Academy +65

Brunswick’s Will Farschon won the Class A boys individual title by shooting even par.

1. Will Farschon, Brunswick, E

2. Jacob Moody, Messalonskee, +1

T3. Marc Twombly, Scarborough, Dante Iannetta, Falmouth, +2

5. Andres Jimenez, Thornton Academy, +3

T6. Eric Hansen, Greely, Joey Samson, Edward Little, +4

8. Connor Turcotte, Edward Little, +5

T9. Johnny Hwang, Falmouth, Wyatt Labonte, Biddeford, Weston Church, Kennebunk, +6

T12. Parker Snell, Thornton Academy, Eli Vine, Hampden Academy, Liam Cloutier, Cheverus +7

The full Class A team and boys leaderboards can be found here.

Thornton Academy’s McKenna Castle and Oxford Hills’s Alexis McCormick tied at +13 for the Class A girls individual championship.

T1. McKenna Castle, Thornton Academy, Alexis McCormick, Oxford Hills, +13

3. Carley Iannetta, Falmouth, +15

4. Stella Foy, Thornton Academy, +17

5. Lila Dailey, Camden Hills, +20

T6. Fiona Harmon, Windham, Lydia Jones, Skowhegan +23

8. Addison Profenno, Windham, +25

9. Karinna Beacham, Greely, +30

The St. Dom’s Saints won the Class C Team Championship with a +39 finish on the Arrowhead course.

1. St. Dom’s +39

2. Maranacook +42

3. Kents Hill +45

T4. Fort Fairfield, Monmouth, North Yarmouth Academy +62

7. Hodgdon +63

T8. Dexter, MCI +69

10. Orono +81

Fort Kent’s Kaden Theriault won the Class C boys individual medal with a +2 score.

1. Kaden Theriault, Fort Kent +2

T2. Garrett Kendall, St. Dom’s, Owen Moore, MCI, Ethan Pelletier, St. Dom’s, Chase Farnsworth, Dexter, +3

6. Ben Chapdelaine, Kents Hill, +4

7. Michael Bruce, Fort Fairfield, +5

T8. Wyatt Folsom, Maranacook, Ethan Chilton, Maranacook, +7

10. Tristan Bourassa, Kents Hill, +8

The full Class C team and boys leaderboards can be found here.

North Yarmouth Academy’s Maddy Prokopius won the Class C girls individual title with a +16 finish.

1. Maddy Prokopius, North Yarmouth Academy, +16

T2. Amelie Zachrisson, Kents Hill, Reese Beaudoin, Monmouth, +17

4. Laurel Sleeper, Mt. Abram, +23

T5. Jillian Plamondon, MCI, Jazmine Pingree, Spruce Mountain, +27

7. Abby Theriault, Mattanawcook Academy, +29

8. Heidi Dechaine, MCI, +53

9. Mackenzie Schors, Machias, +57

10. Camden Kelley, Machias, +60

