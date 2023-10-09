Falmouth, St. Dom’s win state golf championships
Natanis courses host events
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Both golf courses at Natanis hosted state golf championships on Monday.
The Falmouth Navigators captured the Class A Team Championship, scoring +24 on the Tomahawk course.
1. Falmouth +24
2. Thornton Academy +28
3. Brunswick +31
4. Scarborough +37
5. Edward Little +40
6. Messalonskee +41
7. Cheverus +46
8. Greely +49
9. Biddeford +63
10. Hampden Academy +65
Brunswick’s Will Farschon won the Class A boys individual title by shooting even par.
1. Will Farschon, Brunswick, E
2. Jacob Moody, Messalonskee, +1
T3. Marc Twombly, Scarborough, Dante Iannetta, Falmouth, +2
5. Andres Jimenez, Thornton Academy, +3
T6. Eric Hansen, Greely, Joey Samson, Edward Little, +4
8. Connor Turcotte, Edward Little, +5
T9. Johnny Hwang, Falmouth, Wyatt Labonte, Biddeford, Weston Church, Kennebunk, +6
T12. Parker Snell, Thornton Academy, Eli Vine, Hampden Academy, Liam Cloutier, Cheverus +7
The full Class A team and boys leaderboards can be found here.
Thornton Academy’s McKenna Castle and Oxford Hills’s Alexis McCormick tied at +13 for the Class A girls individual championship.
T1. McKenna Castle, Thornton Academy, Alexis McCormick, Oxford Hills, +13
3. Carley Iannetta, Falmouth, +15
4. Stella Foy, Thornton Academy, +17
5. Lila Dailey, Camden Hills, +20
T6. Fiona Harmon, Windham, Lydia Jones, Skowhegan +23
8. Addison Profenno, Windham, +25
9. Karinna Beacham, Greely, +30
The St. Dom’s Saints won the Class C Team Championship with a +39 finish on the Arrowhead course.
1. St. Dom’s +39
2. Maranacook +42
3. Kents Hill +45
T4. Fort Fairfield, Monmouth, North Yarmouth Academy +62
7. Hodgdon +63
T8. Dexter, MCI +69
10. Orono +81
Fort Kent’s Kaden Theriault won the Class C boys individual medal with a +2 score.
1. Kaden Theriault, Fort Kent +2
T2. Garrett Kendall, St. Dom’s, Owen Moore, MCI, Ethan Pelletier, St. Dom’s, Chase Farnsworth, Dexter, +3
6. Ben Chapdelaine, Kents Hill, +4
7. Michael Bruce, Fort Fairfield, +5
T8. Wyatt Folsom, Maranacook, Ethan Chilton, Maranacook, +7
10. Tristan Bourassa, Kents Hill, +8
The full Class C team and boys leaderboards can be found here.
North Yarmouth Academy’s Maddy Prokopius won the Class C girls individual title with a +16 finish.
1. Maddy Prokopius, North Yarmouth Academy, +16
T2. Amelie Zachrisson, Kents Hill, Reese Beaudoin, Monmouth, +17
4. Laurel Sleeper, Mt. Abram, +23
T5. Jillian Plamondon, MCI, Jazmine Pingree, Spruce Mountain, +27
7. Abby Theriault, Mattanawcook Academy, +29
8. Heidi Dechaine, MCI, +53
9. Mackenzie Schors, Machias, +57
10. Camden Kelley, Machias, +60
