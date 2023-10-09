Ellsworth road down to single lane following culvert washout

Bayside road
Bayside road(Ellsworth Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Drivers who commute through Ellsworth may need to plan ahead following a culvert washout.

Bayside Road, area of 157 is down to a single lane.

Portable traffic lights are in position to coordinate the flow of traffic.

The Ellsworth Police Department has stated that the road will likely be this way for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Hawes Bridge Road
Road in Prospect closed following washout
Runners and walkers pound the pavement for local organization
Runners and walkers pound the pavement for local organization
Windswept Gardens held their 3rd annual fall festival
No one has matched all six numbers since July, bringing the jackpot to $1.55 billion, the...
Someone in Maine was just 1 number away from winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot