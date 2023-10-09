Crews are hard at work repairing a road collapse on Route 1 in Searsport

Construction on Route 1 in Searsport
Construction on Route 1 in Searsport(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Crews are hard at work repairing a road collapse on Route 1 in Searsport.

According to the team running the major highway reconstruction project, Saturday’s flooding washed out two metal cross pipes just above prospect street, causing the collapse.

They say the water coming down prospect street took out about a thousand cubic yards of material.

They’ve already fixed the resulting sewer main break, but have more work to do.

Crews will be back Tuesday and they ask for your patience.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Shot of police lights.
The man who shot himself in Lisbon Falls last week has died from his injuries
Island Nursing Home & Care Center
A residential care facility in Deer Isle will not reopen
Hundreds celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day by urging Mainers to vote “Yes” on Question 6
Hundreds celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day by urging Mainers to vote “Yes” on Question 6
File Image
It could soon cost more to ride the Amtrak Downeaster to and from Maine