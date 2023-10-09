SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Crews are hard at work repairing a road collapse on Route 1 in Searsport.

According to the team running the major highway reconstruction project, Saturday’s flooding washed out two metal cross pipes just above prospect street, causing the collapse.

They say the water coming down prospect street took out about a thousand cubic yards of material.

They’ve already fixed the resulting sewer main break, but have more work to do.

Crews will be back Tuesday and they ask for your patience.

