Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has been interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents, the White House said late Monday.

Spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement that the interview was voluntary and conducted at the White House on Sunday and Monday.

