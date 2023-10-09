Best Buddies Maine hosted a ‘Yard Sale’ fundraiser in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Locals may have noticed a ‘Yard Sale’ sign along Kenduskeag Avenue in Bangor on Oct. 9.

Best Buddies Maine hosted a fundraiser for their organization.

The global non-profit supports inclusion programs for youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It all started when Kelly Scheetz collected items from community members.

She then organized the efforts for a yard sale and patrons could come and collect what they pleased.

All volunteers asked for was a donation to Best Buddies, big or small, so they can continue creating life changing programs.

“We do all the things that friends do,” said Katie Brydon, a volunteer for Best Buddies Maine.

“We’re really trying to normalize the idea of friendship for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All of these funds go directly to our programs to create opportunities of inclusion at schools or in the community.”

If you weren’t able to attend the Yard Sale, there’s many other ways you can get involved with Best Buddies Maine.

You can find a link to donate or volunteer on their website.

