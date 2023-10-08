Windswept Gardens held their 3rd annual fall festival

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The celebration of fall continued in Bangor this weekend.

Windswept Gardens held their 3rd annual Fall Festival which included a craft fair, food trucks, and much more.

Surrounding their greenhouse there was loads of plants and flowers to welcome the community.

Despite the weather, vendors for the craft fair gathered together to showcase their goods.

“So, it’s nice to be able to branch out and network and show people what we do.” said Emily Northup, Romita’s Relics.

“Yeah, human beings have a natural instinct for creativity. And if we don’t tend to that we send ourselves way down into a deep spiral. And I really think my pots and connecting with Emily and just hanging out crafting has really cured my own kind of depression. So, it’s just been really fulfilling, and I love supporting local and now I can support all these local people and make these connections like she said, it’s just really, really given me a sense of community.” Melissa Mekula said.

The event runs annually.

For more information about Windswept Gardens and their events, you can visit their website.

