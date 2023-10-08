Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse of Bangor to host art show

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Unlimited Solutions will be holding an art show on Tuesday showcasing the work of clubhouse colleagues.

The show’s theme is that mental health is a universal human right, as Tuesday is World Mental Health Day.

With art being a mood boosting and stress reducing hobby for many, organizers felt that the art show was a great idea for the day.

On top of the #Artworks event, World Mental Health Day is also an opportunity to consider the significance of mental health and the importance of helping those struggling with it.

“Up on Cemetery Hill, there’s a very large eagle’s nest and a couple of, probably three or four summers ago, I would go over and kind of sit near the nest with my camera and one time I caught it swooping out of the nest and did a burst shot and i happen to get one where the eagle was looking directly at the camera. It’s kind of a unique angle.” stated colleague Brian Harnish who photographed an eagle taking flight.

“This is a great way for them to take what they’re doing as a talent and a gift that they do in their spare time and kind of promote that through the clubhouse. And again, emphasize the therapeutic nature of art.” said David Hamilton of Unlimited Solutions.

The show will take place on Tuesday afternoon from four to six at The Bangor Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse at 30 Summer Street.

Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse is a non-clinical-therapy-through work program that assists its colleagues vocationally and socially through support networks.

