Two dogs die in truck fire in Rockland

Authorities have ruled the fire accidental.
Authorities have ruled the fire accidental.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials are urging people who burn yard debris to make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.

This, after two dogs died in a truck fire in Rockland Friday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. behind a restaurant on Main Street.

Firefighters responded to the area and found heavy fire coming from the truck.

They say a worker at a property nearby had been cleaning up yard debris and had a small burn pile of leaves and brush.

We’re told when the pile was down to just ashes they left to do other work.

Officials say hours later a patron of the restaurant parked where the fire had been burning earlier in the day.

It is believed to have then ignited the trucks gas tank which quickly spread to the rest of the vehicle.

No one was hurt but the two dogs inside did not survive.

Authorities have ruled the fire accidental.

