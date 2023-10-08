Someone in Maine was just 1 number away from winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

Maine (WMTW) - Someone in Maine was just one number away from winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot on Saturday.

With five matching numbers and a power play, the lucky ticket buyer still won $2 million during Saturday’s drawing.

No one has matched all six numbers since July, bringing the jackpot to $1.55 billion, the third-largest prize in the game’s history.

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday.

