Someone in Maine was just 1 number away from winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
The lucky ticket buyer still won $2 million during Saturday’s drawing
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Maine (WMTW) - Someone in Maine was just one number away from winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot on Saturday.
With five matching numbers and a power play, the lucky ticket buyer still won $2 million during Saturday’s drawing.
No one has matched all six numbers since July, bringing the jackpot to $1.55 billion, the third-largest prize in the game’s history.
The next Powerball drawing will take place on Monday.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.