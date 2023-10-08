Runners and walkers pound the pavement for local organization

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”For me, it’s emotional to see all these wonderful faces that I’ve seen for 11 years, some of them, coming out in this weather to support us and what we do,” said Purple Iris Founder, Christina Parrish.

Despite the wet weather, hundreds of runners and walkers hit the streets and got a splash of color...{NAT POP} or two, at the Pound the Pavement to End Cancer 5-k

The annual event is a fundraiser for the Purple Iris Foundation.

Parrish explained, “The Purple Iris Foundation, we assist people battling cancer with Patient Assistance Grants, monthly Hannaford cards so they can have that flexibility of buying what they need, and then gas cards to get to appointments. Besides that, we have resources and I do a lot of navigating helping people navigate the cancer world. We let people know there’s options out there.”

The Iris blossomed from Christina’s personal experience with cancer.

“(I am a) Stage Four pancreatic cancer survivor. In 2008, I was given six months to live. And when you’re told that, it’s pretty daunting. I searched for the best hospitals there were around and I was fortunate to have a lot of people that supported me to get me where I needed to go, and still to this date. I’m grateful for that and this is our way of paying it forward,” said Parrish.

And this year’s runners were happy to face the rain for the cause.

Runner, Nickolai said, “I think went really well. Really well. That was a really nice turnout. I’m happy to see everybody here. I mean, especially for such a great cause like this. So it was I thought it was a good turnout. A little wet, but what can you do? I have a family member who passed from cancer, so it’s a good way to really represent for her.”

WABI’s own, Ben Barr, participated in the 5k. He said, “It was a lot of fun. I love just the turnout despite all the rain. It’s great to see that the colors didn’t completely wash away. They’re very strong out there today. It was a lot of fun. And obviously, it’s a cause that’s really close to a lot of folks. I’ve had family members that have fought cancer. I remember those and I’ve lost from cancer. So obviously, it’s a really big deal for all of us to be a part of here.”

“I think we’re all here for the same reasons and it just makes me emotional and it warms my heart,” said Parrish.

