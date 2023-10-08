Patriots fail to score in 34-0 loss to Saints

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) tries to pass the ball under pressure from New...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) tries to pass the ball under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - New England has fallen to 1-4 after their loss on Sunday to the New Orleans Saints.

Mac Jones was pulled for the second week in a row after going 12/22 with 110 yards and two interceptions.

The Patriots offense recorded 156 yards in the game and only converted a single third down on fourteen attempts.

Sunday’s game also marks the first time since 1996 that the Patriots trailed by 21 points in back-to-back weeks.

New England travels to Las Vegas next week to take on the Raiders. Kickoff is slated for 4:05.

