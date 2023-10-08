Patriots fail to score in 34-0 loss to Saints
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - New England has fallen to 1-4 after their loss on Sunday to the New Orleans Saints.
Mac Jones was pulled for the second week in a row after going 12/22 with 110 yards and two interceptions.
The Patriots offense recorded 156 yards in the game and only converted a single third down on fourteen attempts.
Sunday’s game also marks the first time since 1996 that the Patriots trailed by 21 points in back-to-back weeks.
New England travels to Las Vegas next week to take on the Raiders. Kickoff is slated for 4:05.
