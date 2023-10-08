Maine’s congressional delegation react to Hamas’ attack on Israel

Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s congressional delegation reacted to Hamas’ attack on Israel Saturday.

Senator Susan Collins issued the following statement condemning the terrorist attacks against Israel:

“I condemn the horrific, coordinated attacks against Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. Thousands of rockets have targeted Israeli cities, killing and injuring Israeli civilians. The United States stands with Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East, as it defends its citizens against Iranian-backed terrorists who have demonstrated no interest in peace.”

Sen. Angus King said, “The Hamas terrorist attacks against our Israeli allies mark a deadly and dangerous escalation. This tragic loss of life is heartbreaking and appalling. I am monitoring this situation with everyone in Maine and expect a detailed briefing on the conditions there soon. Our aim must remain to be stability for the people of the region.”

Maine Rep. Jared Golden tweeted this statement,

“Hamas has proved once again it has no wish to live in peace. Its incursion into Israel is blatant terrorism that must not be tolerated. Israel is the sole democracy in the Middle East and our closest ally in that region. I stand firmly with Israel and am mourning the loss of innocent lives and keeping them in my prayers. Am Yisrael Chai - The People of Israel Live.”

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingram posted to Instagram saying,

“I am horrified by the attacks against the Israeli people and condemn them unequivocally. This unprovoked violence is unacceptable. Today the United States must stand beside the Israeli people on this difficult day and in the days to come.”

