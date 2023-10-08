MaineGeneral Health’s ‘Day of Hope’ raises $190k

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - MaineGeneral Health’s annual Day of Hope took place Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center.

More than 1,000 people came together to celebrate area cancer survivors, fighters, and their caregivers.

The annual walk is 1.8 miles.

So far, $190,000 has come in through pledges and onsite donations.

All proceeds stay local to support patients and cancer care services.

To donate to local cancer care in the Kennebec Valley, go to https://give.mainegeneral.org/HOPE.

