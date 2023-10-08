Drying out today, a bit unsettled for the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remnants of Philippe and the upper level low will continue to push off to our northwest today. Locations along the coast and up into the Bangor region have already seen the heavy rain tapering off early this morning. The remaining heavy rain will persist across northern Maine as it tapers from south to north through the morning. By the time we get into this afternoon much of the state and clouds will decrease from southwest to northeast. Winds will still be breezy out of the south/southwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will stay on the cooler side today, only reaching the lower 60′s. Quiet weather will continue into tonight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Overnight lows drop into low 40′s north to the mid to upper 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

The remnants of Philippe will be stationed to our northwest over Quebec and will sit and spin for the much of the work week. This will keep our weather a little bit unsettled. Moisture will continue to stream in around the remnant low to our northwest, this could bring the chance for some isolated showers Monday but most of the state should stay dry. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 50′s and lower 60′s across the state. Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. As moisture continues to stream in from the south around the low to our northwest some more isolated to scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Better chance of rain look to arrive by next weekend.

TODAY: Rain taper from south to north this morning. Clouds decrease this afternoon and sunshine returns across the state. S/SW winds gusting up to 25 mph. Highs reach the lower 60′s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, overnight lows drop into the low 40′s north to the mid to upper 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated to scattered showers possible. highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

THURSDAY: Isolated showers possible. Highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

