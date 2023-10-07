Presque Isle wins Class B State Golf Championship
Freeport’s Elliott Spaulding, Leavitt’s Jade Haylock win individual titles
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Natanis’s Tomahawk course hosted the Class B State Golf Championship on Friday.
The Presque Isle Wildcats won the team championship with a team score of +35.
1. Presque Isle +35
2. Freeport +40
3. Nokomis +44
4. Yarmouth +54
5. Cony +62
6. Gardiner +72
7. Lawrence +73
8. MDI +75
9. Caribou +86
10. Gray-New Gloucester +89
Freeport’s Elliott Spaulding earned the boys individual championship with the lone round under par at -2.
1. Elliott Spaulding, Freeport, -2
2. Jack Quinn, Gardiner, +1
3. Kellen Adickes, Lincoln +2
T4. Alex Grant, Nokomis, +5
T4. Noah McLellan, Oceanside, +5
T6. Grant Stubbs, Presque Isle, +6
T6. Austin Gould, Gardiner, +6
T8. Owen MacKinnon, Presque Isle, +7
T8. Caden Braun, MDI, +7
T10. SJ Welch, Nokomis, +8
T10. Caden Chretien, Nokomis, +8
T10. Sebastien Martinez, Yarmouth, +8
See the complete boys leaderboard here.
Leavitt’s Jade Haylock took home the girls individual championship with a score of +1.
1. Jade Haylock, Leavitt, +1
2. Elizabeth Holden, Lawrence, +17
3. Charlotte Blanchard, Old Town, +21
4. Ellie Kuhl, John Bapst, +32
5. Kiersta Fairbrother, Hermon, +55
6. Jadin Ireland, Nokomis, +56
7. Alexa Brann, Nokomis, +62
