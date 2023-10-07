Presque Isle wins Class B State Golf Championship

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - Natanis’s Tomahawk course hosted the Class B State Golf Championship on Friday.

The Presque Isle Wildcats won the team championship with a team score of +35.

1. Presque Isle +35

2. Freeport +40

3. Nokomis +44

4. Yarmouth +54

5. Cony +62

6. Gardiner +72

7. Lawrence +73

8. MDI +75

9. Caribou +86

10. Gray-New Gloucester +89

Freeport’s Elliott Spaulding earned the boys individual championship with the lone round under par at -2.

1. Elliott Spaulding, Freeport, -2

2. Jack Quinn, Gardiner, +1

3. Kellen Adickes, Lincoln +2

T4. Alex Grant, Nokomis, +5

T4. Noah McLellan, Oceanside, +5

T6. Grant Stubbs, Presque Isle, +6

T6. Austin Gould, Gardiner, +6

T8. Owen MacKinnon, Presque Isle, +7

T8. Caden Braun, MDI, +7

T10. SJ Welch, Nokomis, +8

T10. Caden Chretien, Nokomis, +8

T10. Sebastien Martinez, Yarmouth, +8

Leavitt’s Jade Haylock took home the girls individual championship with a score of +1.

1. Jade Haylock, Leavitt, +1

2. Elizabeth Holden, Lawrence, +17

3. Charlotte Blanchard, Old Town, +21

4. Ellie Kuhl, John Bapst, +32

5. Kiersta Fairbrother, Hermon, +55

6. Jadin Ireland, Nokomis, +56

7. Alexa Brann, Nokomis, +62

