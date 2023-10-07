Partners for Peace celebrates 50 years

Partners for Peace
Partners for Peace(Marleigha Clipston)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partners for Peace celebrated 50 years Friday night at the Cross Insurance Center.

They hosted a gala and invited the community to attend to enjoy a meal, while listening to speeches and songs.

Survivors, Staff and members of the community spoke at Friday night’s event all spreading awareness and celebrating all that Partners for Peace has done.

The organization provides aid and helps people get away from domestic violence.

During the event people were also able to see art created by survivors telling there stories.

Partners for Peace hopes to continue to impact the community and grow for many more years.

“We wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the survivors who’ve come forward over the years to share their stories with us,” Executive Director, Partners for Peace Amanda Cost said.

“And we have had the honor of seeing so many of them find peace for themselves and peace in their homes and hearts. And that is that is our goal to work in partnership with them to help them find peace. And there are so many heartwarming stories and we’ll hear some of those tonight from the speakers who will be joining with us. So it’s just it’s a great opportunity to acknowledge the fact that domestic violence still exists, and we will still be here for another 50 years.”

While celebrating their history, they also shared plans for the future including a Pet Friendly Shelter Program.

