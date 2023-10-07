Orono Energy Efficiency Fair back for second year

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Whether you are looking to reduce your carbon footprint or just save some money, the Orono Energy Efficiency Fair was the place to do just that.

Multiple vendors made it out to the event, ready to outfit potential customers with anything from wood fiber insulation to a new bicycle.

The Efficiency Fair also hosted scheduled presentations that covered topics that included heat pumps, the Penobscot Climate Action Plan, and all the latest in energy efficiency.

Those who registered for the fair entered to win a raffle, with many bringing home gift cards to various Orono businesses.

”I think what people are taking away is just how to prepare for the winter, and to get ready for Maine Winters that are always cold. So, I think it’s great that we have heat pump installers that are here, alongside Efficiency Maine and some other local agencies as well, just to help people get ready.” said Hope Kothala, a program assistant with Efficiency Maine.

“They like the fact that they can talk one-on-one with the vendors that are here, they get a chance to spend some time. A lot of them are saying it’s just a more personalized touch than going to a website.” stated Cheryl Robertson, a fair organizer.

It wrapped up at 3:30 Saturday afternoon at the University of Maine’s Wells Conference Center.

