Maine Maple Fall Fest celebrates one of Maine’s iconic specialties

Maine (WMTW) - If you missed Maine Maple weekend last March, you have another opportunity to visit sugar houses and sample some of Maine’s best maple treats during Maine Maple Fall Fest.

The festival returns for its third year, Oct. 7-8. Sugar houses around the state will open for tours and maple syrup tastings, offering a feast of maple treats.

For details, visit the Maine Maple Producers website.

