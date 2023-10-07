Maine Maple Fall Fest celebrates one of Maine’s iconic specialties

The festival returns October 7-8
Maple syrup from Back Ridge Sugar House in Winterport, Maine
Maple syrup from Back Ridge Sugar House in Winterport, Maine(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - If you missed Maine Maple weekend last March, you have another opportunity to visit sugar houses and sample some of Maine’s best maple treats during Maine Maple Fall Fest.

The festival returns for its third year, Oct. 7-8. Sugar houses around the state will open for tours and maple syrup tastings, offering a feast of maple treats.

For details, visit the Maine Maple Producers website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Impacts from Philippe: Heaviest rain and strongest winds tonight into Sunday morning
Impacts from Philippe: Heaviest rain and strongest winds tonight into Sunday morning
Partners for Peace
Partners for Peace celebrates 50 years at gala
Greatest impacts from Philippe will be from sunset Saturday until sunrise Sunday.
Philippe Impacts For The Weekend
Ghost tours in Bangor
Bangor Historical Society brings back 2 ghost tours
State police say firefighters heard a woman scream, then saw a man shoot himself on Main Street...
Police: Woman found dead in car after man shoots self in Lisbon Falls