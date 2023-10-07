Impacts from Philippe: Heaviest rain and strongest winds tonight into Sunday morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day is in effect today for the threat of Heavy rain and gusty winds. The greatest impacts from Philippe will be felt this evening into early Sunday morning. Scattered light showers can be expected for the first half of today. More persistent rain bands begin to fill in from south to north later this afternoon and evening, with the heaviest rain pushing in after sunset. Rain will begin to taper off from south to north early Sunday morning. Rain totals of wide spread 2-4″ is expected from just east of Waterville all the way into the border with New Brunswick. Pockets of locally higher amounts will pose the threat of localized Flash Flooding this afternoon and overnight. 1-2″ can be expected west of Waterville extending down into Lewiston, and up to an inch possible for extreme western Maine.

Heaviest rain moves in late into the afternoon and overnight (wabi)

East/southeasterly Winds will gradually increase through the day today. We can expect gusts between 10-20 mph for inland locations this afternoon and up to 30 along the coast. By the time we get into tonight, winds will be gusting between 20-40 mph for inland locations and between 40-50 mph along the coast and along the border between Maine and New Brunswick. Strong wind gusts could cause isolated to scattered power outages.

Strongest winds will be Downeast and along the Maine/New Brunswick border. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible. (wabi)

With the strong east/southeasterly gusts, there will be some maritime impacts to factor into the forecast. Waves could be topping out between 10-15 feet through the overnight hours into the first half of Sunday, leading to some coastal plash over and minor coastal flooding.

Temperatures through the weekend will be dropping. Highs today will be mostly in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will have highs in the 50s and low 60s.

The remnants of Philippe will move into southern Canada Sunday and into Monday where it will sit and spin for most of next week. It will bring us the chance of scattered showers later in the week and will also keep our highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TODAY: A few showers for the first half of the day, then steadier heavier rain moving in later this afternoon and evening with the heaviest after sunset and overnight. East southeasterly winds gusting between 15-20 mph this afternoon inland and up to 30 mph along the coast.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and and strong winds after sunset, winds will be gusting between 20-40 mph inland and between 40-50 mph along the coast and along the border of Maine and New Brunswick.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning. Some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds turning out of the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Late day showers possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.