Fall Family Day in Canaan raises money for Make-A-Wish Maine

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) -On Saturday, a local farm hosted their 14th annual Fall Family Day.

The Ring Family Farm has been celebrating fall and raising money for the Maine Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2010.

They are collecting proceeds from selling pumpkins, corn stalks, mums, and much more at the event.

In light of the weather the community came together to enjoy all the fun activities and support a great cause.

“We have popcorn, we have pumpkin carving, we have Geez Louise here. We have Borderline Express coming later. We have Canaan Public Library here doing wooden pumpkins. We have the chainsaw carver, Pasco. A blacksmith. Every memory is a smile. That’s our slogan.” said Tyler Ring, Ring Family Farm.

There were even unlimited wagon rides, drawn by horses, for the kiddos.

Widows Sons also made a significant donation to the foundation, presenting it on a giant check.

To make a donation, you can send it directly to Make-A-Wish Maine or stop by the farm.

1833 Hill Road, Canaan, ME, United States

