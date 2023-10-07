Bangor & Brewer community hit the streets to raise awareness at Walk to End Alzheimer’s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Despite the grey skies Saturday, crowds added pleasing pops of purple as they hit the pavement at the Bangor Waterfront for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“So all year long, you do the fundraising, other events. Today is the actual walk where people get together, they walk all around Bangor and Brewer and come back and feel like they’re part of something,” says event chair Jamey Kenneson.

324 participants from 65 teams walked the 3-mile route, raising over $60 thousand as part of the organization’s $77,500 goal to fund Alzheimer’s research, care, and support.

“Alzheimer’s is difficult, everybody that has a brain is at risk,” says Kenneson.

“We want to raise awareness because of the stigma that goes along with it,” comments Alzheimer’s advocate Michael Vittum. “It’s a 24-hour a day job for the caregiver, and the Alzheimer’s Association has so many programs to help you and to help that person that’s in there. They could feel all alone, but they’re not alone.”

Throughout the event, blue, orange, and purple flowers could be see on attendees and planted in the Promise Garden, all symbolizing a different connection walkers have with the disease. Blue flowers are for attendees currently struggling with Alzheimer’s, orange for those showing support, and purple to symbolize those who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s. There was also a single white flower featured, representing the future first survivor of the disease.

“This is the only major disease that is there that has no survivors,” states Vittum. At the event, he sports a purple flower in memory of a loved one who passed away from Alzheimer’s.

Organizers and advocates alike say promoting early detection and diagnosis is vital.

“There’s so many ways that people show the beginning signs of Alzheimer’s that isn’t memory loss,” explains Mary Dysart-Hartt, an Alzheimer’s Association Ambassador for Sen. Susan Collins, with these signs including slow walking speed or loss of smell. “I think that there needs to be major awareness to be able to have early diagnosis because then you have that time to be able to make decisions about where you want to go.”

“Maine being such a rural state, it’s not always easy to find a homecare agency or not wanting to travel that far to visit a loved one in a nursing home,” says Kenneson. “So early detection, so that you can be prepared and have a plan is important.”

If you or a loved one are in need of Alzheimer’s resources, visit the Maine Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association and their Resource List. A 24/7 hotline is also available for around-the-clock needs at 800.272.3900

