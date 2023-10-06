Savannah Bananas coming to Fenway Park
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BOSTON (WABI) - The world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to New England!
They will be bringing “The Greatest Show on Earth” to Fenway Park on June 8, according to MLB.
Tickets are lottery-based, so fans will need to join the Ticket Lottery List for a chance to purchase tickets.
Fenway is once of six major ballparks included on their 2024 world tour.
