Savannah Bananas coming to Fenway Park

BOSTON (WABI) - The world-famous Savannah Bananas are coming to New England!

They will be bringing “The Greatest Show on Earth” to Fenway Park on June 8, according to MLB.

Tickets are lottery-based, so fans will need to join the Ticket Lottery List for a chance to purchase tickets.

Fenway is once of six major ballparks included on their 2024 world tour.

