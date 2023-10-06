Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.4 billion, making it the world’s fifth largest lottery prize

By Kodichi Lawrence
Oct. 6, 2023
(WABI) - The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers Thursday night.

“The probability of a single person hitting the jackpot, getting the 5 white balls and the one red ball, it is 1 in 292,201,338,” Crisp said.

Tyrone Crisp, a math professor at the University of Maine, says it all boils down to a combination of factors, including luck.

“The odds of someone winning the lottery now, are the same as what they were before.. on the other hand, one thing that you have to keep in mind is that the bigger the jackpot gets, the more people are going to buy tickets,” Crisp said.

The jackpot is currently the world’s fifth-largest lottery prize and could top the record of $2.04 billion if there are no winners.

“It all comes down to how many people are playing versus how many possible outcomes there are,” Crisp said.

Crisp says the number of outcomes has grown within the past decade, making it harder to win.

“To win Powerball, you need to do two things, you need to get the red ball which is just one ball so that’s pretty easy to do, and then you need to get the five white balls, that’s five things, each of which is not so easy to do and to do all of it at the same time is very difficult. and what they did recently was decrease the number of red balls, so the easy part got easier.. but they increase the number of white balls so so the hard part got much much much harder,” he said.

While the chance of winning is largely based on luck, Crisp says there could be multiple winners depending on how you play.

“Since a lot of people do have a system where they choose birthdays or some other meaningful numbers, it does make sense to play random numbers, not because it will make it more likely that you will win, but it makes it more likely that no one else wins when you do,” Crisp said.

