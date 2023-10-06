Police looking for man who robbed Augusta CVS

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who robbed a CVS in Augusta.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the store on Stone Street.

Police say a man entered the store and demanded drugs.

They say he fled before police got there.

The suspect is described as 5′10′' to 6′ tall and 160 to 200 pounds.

He was wearing a light gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Augusta Police at 626-2370.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.