Police find drugs, stolen property at Hudson home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - A Hudson man was arrested on Thursday after police say they found a significant amount of drugs and stolen property at a home on Thurston Way.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they arrived at the home in Hudson with a search warrant, and found a man overdosing in a car along with a large amount of drugs on the dashboard.

They say 37-year-old Phillip Herbest became aggressive with officers as they tried to offer medical care.

Herbest was given Narcan, taken to the hospital, and later arrested.

Authorities say they found several stolen trailers, two stolen tractors, and other stolen items at the property.

They say they also found a pound of drugs that included fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Herbest is facing multiple charges including aggravated trafficking of drugs, receiving stolen property, and redusing to submit to arrest.

The sheriff’s office say some people fled the house after they arrived.

One was identified as Lois Saunders of Hudson. She was arrested on a warrant.

The incident is still under investigation

