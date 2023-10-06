Philippe impacts this weekend with heavy rain and wind

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A trough is digging into the Great Lakes with a surface low and cold front pushing towards New England today. The marine lay has pushed back inland overnight with areas of dense fog along the coast and low stratus clouds blanketing much of the state. Much like yesterday, any areas of fog and low stratus will be slow to dissipate. Even with the low stratus clouds dissipating we will still see clouds increasing in coverage from south to north as the cold front pushes in from the west and Philippe chugs northward into the northern Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies today. Highs will be cooler than yesterday, reaching the lower 60′s along the coast and mid to upper 60′s inland. Winds will be out of the South at around 5-10 mph with gusts between 20 - 25 mph possible. Some light pre frontal showers, associated with the cold front, may work their way in from the south overnight tonight. Skies will remain overcast with some areas of fog possible. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s.

This front will start to interact with Tropical Storm Philippe. As Philippe interacts with the front, it will transition into an Post-Tropical Cyclone. At this point in time, the National Hurricane Center has placed the cone of uncertainty across most of Maine, but the exact track is still yet to be determined. The exact track will depend on how quickly the upper level-trough and surface front, to our west, merge with Philippe. If it merges earlier we’ll see Philippe track more in towards the coastline. If the merger happens a little later we cloud see Philippe’s center track into New Brunswick or even into western Nova Scotia. With the latest trend it does look like Philippe will be tracking into the Maine coast.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day has been issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning due to heavy rain and gusty winds. Showers will start to fill in from south to north Saturday afternoon, increasing in coverage and intensity through the day into Saturday night. The heaviest rain and strongest winds move in Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Then, showers will clear out from south to north Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will average around 1-3″. There will be some locations where 3-4″ of rain will be possible. Some flooding is likely, but our dry stretch of weather will help reduce that risk.

In terms of wind, expect E/SE gusts Saturday becoming E/NE Saturday night, up to 40-50 mph along the coast, with gusts ranging from 20-40 mph for inland locations. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible. Seas will also be rough. Waves could top out around 10-15 feet just off shore, with some splash over possible.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Highs reach the lower 60′s along the coast and mid to upper 60′s inland . S winds gusting between 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast, areas of fog likely. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50′s. S winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: (FIRST ALERT) PM heavy rain, highs reach the upper 60′s. Gusty winds E/SE becoming E/NE. Gusts between 20-40 mph are possible inland, with gusts between 40-50 possible Downeast.

SUNDAY: Rain tapers to showers and clears out through the morning. Highs reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Breezy westerly wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.