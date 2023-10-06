Philippe Impacts From Sunset Saturday Through Sunrise Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to spread across the region ahead of a cold front to our west. The rest of tonight will be the calm before the storm. Areas of locally dense fog will be likely, and lows will range from the mid 50s to the low 60s. SE wind 10-20 mph.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Saturday Night into early Sunday morning.

The worst of the impacts from Philippe will be from SUNSET SATURDAY until SUNRISE SUNDAY.

The latest track of Philippe does put Maine for now the second time in a few months within the cone of uncertainty. I do expect impacts from Philippe which will include gusty winds, heavy rainfall & maritime impacts, but they will not be as extreme as what we had for Lee.

Heavy rain & gusty winds expected Saturday night into early Sunday. (wabi)

The first half of Saturday will be fine with just clouds, fog, and a few showers in the morning. Those showers will become more numerous into Saturday afternoon and will increase in areal coverage and intensity into the evening. As it stands right now, the heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday night into early Sunday with the rain becoming showers and tapering off Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will average around 1-3″. There will be some locations where 3-4″ of rain will be possible. Some flooding & flash flooding will be likely, but our dry stretch of weather will help reduce that risk. Also be sure to clean any leaves out of storm drains as this will help to reduce the threat of flooding.

Heaviest rainfall will be from sunset Saturday until Sunrise Sunday. Flooding possible. (wabi)

As for winds, they will be highly dependent on the track of Philippe. If Philippe tracks farther east, wind impacts will be lower. For now, winds will begin to increase Saturday afternoon with ESE gusts up to 30 mph. These will be at their strongest Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. ESE gusts for inland communities will range from 20-40 mph. Along the coast & Downeast is where I expect the strongest gusts ranging from 40-50 mph. Scattered power outages are possible.

Strongest winds will be after sunset Saturday until sunrise Sunday. (wabi)

I do expect some maritime impacts including wave heights up to 15′ along with some spashover along the coast. There will also be the threat of minor coastal flooding.

Temperatures through the weekend will be dropping. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will have highs in the 50s and low 60s.

The remnants of Philippe will move into southern Canada Sunday and into Monday where it will sit and spin for most of next week. It will bring us the chance of scattered showers later in the week and will also keep our highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s with a SSE wind 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and some fog in the morning with showers by the afternoon. Heaviest rain expected overnight. Highs in the 60s. ESE gusts during the day up to 30 mph and will be increasing overnight.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers in the morning. Some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. Winds turning out of the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Late day showers possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

