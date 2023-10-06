Mother’s former boyfriend charged in Christmas Day death of Maine toddler

EDGECOMB, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine man has been charged with the murder of a 3-year-old on Christmas day last year.

The Maine State Police arrested 29-year-old Tyler Withman-Jordan of Edgecomb in the death of Makinzlee Handrahan.

Around 7:37 a.m. Christmas morning, a 911 caller reported a child was not breathing.

Handrahan was rushed to Miles Memorial Hospital in nearby Damariscotta, where she was pronounced dead.

Handrahan’s death would later be ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Her cause of death is being withheld. Police say at the time of her death, the child’s mother was dating Withman-Jordan.

Witham-Jordan will most likely face a judge next week.

