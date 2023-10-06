Morehouse School of Medicine & Northern Light program focuses on health care in rural areas

BREWER, Maine (WMTW) - The program provides physician assistant students at Morehouse School of Medicine in their clerkship year an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in day-to-day patient care.

The program is an idea of Northern Light Vice President Darmita Wilson after she received a call from a friend working at the HBCU.

”The first phase is our early adapter. We’re taking four, four students that are voluntarily coming down here to do rotations and family medicine, internal medicine, women’s health, that those areas of expertise, they’re coming down here to sit with our preceptors and our physicians in those areas,” Wilson said.

Wilson tells us the goal is to provide the students with ample opportunity while meeting patients where they are.

“We are continuously looking at innovative ways so that we can bring the best of health care to our patients. and patient access is one of the key areas by which we think we can do this,” Wilson said.

Two of the students, Katie and Maddie, are at the Cutler Clinic on the University of Maine’s campus. They say their experience has been one of a kind.

“Dr. Stewart and her team of providers here have been wonderful, letting us be very hands-on with patients and, I think, encouraging us to volunteer to do things, but also asking us sometimes telling us, hey, you should go do this. you need to learn,” Katie said.

Both are at their first stop on this rotation and have plans to head to Acadia Hospital afterward.

“I was kind of nervous about it because we’re both pretty young still. So sometimes it’s like, oh gosh, are these college students going to think that I’m too young to take care of them? But all of the patients here have also been super welcoming,” Katie said.

Future plans for these students include bringing them to EMMC and Mercy Hospital in Portland.

