More heating assistance on the way: Maine awarded more than $220K in funding

MAINE - Maine has been awarded an additional $226,115 for the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Sen. Susan Collins made the announcement after the funding was approved by the Department of Health and Human Services last week.

“Last winter, Maine families faced high residential heating oil prices, forcing many into making agonizing decisions, like choosing between paying for heat or putting food on the table,” Collins said.

The program, known as LIHEAP, is a federally funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills.

The funding was money that had been returned to the federal government but is now being redistributed. In 2023, Maine has been given more than $54.3 million for LIHEAP funding.

“This additional LIHEAP funding will provide much-needed relief to our most vulnerable residents, ensuring they can afford to stay warm during the harsh winter months without sacrificing other essential needs,” Collins said.

